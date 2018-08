ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Play was suspended during the second round at the PGA Championship on Friday due to dangerous weather in the area.

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Fans begin to head to shelter as dark clouds move in for a weather delay during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

With a thunderstorm brewing nearby, the horn sounded at 3:35 p.m. local time (2035 GMT) with the afternoon half of the field at various stages of their rounds.

There was no immediate indication of how long the delay would be.