August 10, 2018 / 8:54 PM / a minute ago

Second round at PGA Championship to resume early Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - The second round of the PGA Championship will resume at 7 am local time on Saturday (1200 GMT) after being suspended on Friday due to bad weather.

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Fans begin to head to shelter as dark clouds move in for a weather delay during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

With a thunderstorm brewing nearby, the horn sounded at 3:35 pm local time with the afternoon half of the field at various stages of their rounds at Bellerive.

An electrical storm subsequently swept across the course, dumping torrential rain shortly after most of the sellout crowd had exited the premises.

The second round should be completed by late morning on Saturday, and the third round is scheduled to start about 30 minutes later.

Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
