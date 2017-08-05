Johnson grouped with Day, Stenson at PGA Championship

August 3, 2017; Akron, OH, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number one Dustin Johnson has been drawn to play alongside former champion Jason Day and Swede Henrik Stenson in the first two rounds of next week's PGA Championship, organizers announced on Friday.

Johnson, who has three wins in a season that was interrupted by a back injury, is scheduled to tee off with Day and Stenson from the 10th hole at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT) in Thursday's opening round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In keeping with tradition, this season's first three major winners have been grouped together - Jordan Spieth (British Open), Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and Spain's Sergio Garcia (Masters).

Spieth, who also won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, will be gunning to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to complete golf's career grand slam.

Spieth and company will begin from the 10th tee at 8:25 a.m. and follow a group featuring twice Masters winner Bubba Watson, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa and England's Paul Casey.

Defending champion Jimmy Walker will be joined by a pair of former champions in 2005 winner Phil Mickelson and Jason Dufner, who triumphed at Oak Hill in 2013. The trio will start from the first hole at 1:25 p.m.

They will precede the group consisting of world number four Rory McIlroy, Spain's Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

In other high-profile groupings, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, South African Ernie Els and England's Ian Poulter will play together while Matt Kuchar has been grouped with Brandt Snedeker and England's Justin Rose.

Fiji's Vijay Singh, who won the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004, has been paired with Americans John Daly and Rich Beem, both former winners.