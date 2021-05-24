Golf-Men with most major championship victories

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) - List of players with six or more career victories in the four major championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson’s triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday:
18 - Jack Nicklaus
15 - Tiger Woods
11 - Walter Hagen
9 - Ben Hogan, Gary Player
8 - Tom Watson
7 - Harry Vardon, Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer
6 - Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson
Compiled by Andrew Both
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.