Golf-Men with most major championship victories

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) - List of players with six or more career victories in the four major championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson’s triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday:

18 - Jack Nicklaus

15 - Tiger Woods

11 - Walter Hagen

9 - Ben Hogan, Gary Player

8 - Tom Watson

7 - Harry Vardon, Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer

6 - Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo, Phil Mickelson