Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

Aug 9, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Collin Morikawa poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title.

Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson (68) and English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey (66).

Former world number one Jason Day (66) was among a group of five golfers a further shot back.

