Spieth, McIlroy early co-favourites for PGA Championship

Jul 23, 2017; Southport, ENG; Jordan Spieth reacts after making a birdie on the 16th green during the final round of The 146th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - British Open champion Jordan Spieth and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy were rated 7-1 early co-favourites on Monday to win next month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Spieth, who won the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, claimed his third major in the Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday and will be gunning to complete a career grand slam at the Aug. 10-13 PGA, the last major championship of the year.

Four-times major winner McIlroy, who finished tied for fourth at Royal Birkdale, will be looking to add to his previous major triumphs at the 2011 U.S. Open, 2014 British Open and 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships.

Quail Hollow has always been to McIlroy's liking as a course where he has twice won tournaments and registered four other top 10s.

Next on the list from online wagering site Bovada (www.Bovada.lv) was top-ranked Dustin Johnson at 9-1, followed by Australian Jason Day (16-1), with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Spain's Jon Rahm rated 18-1 to win their first major.

Rickie Fowler was listed at 20-1 to claim his maiden major, followed by Sweden's 2016 British Open winner Henrik Stenson, U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain and Englishman Justin Rose, all at 25-1 to round out the top 10 choices.