August 9, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oosthuizen withdraws from PGA Championship with suspected sore back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - South African Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 100th PGA Championship with an undisclosed injury on Thursday, announcing his decision just prior to his opening round tee time.

Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Louis Oosthuizen hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Oosthuizen’s place in the field was taken by American Kelly Kraft.

While the PGA of America did not provide details of Oosthuizen’s injury, the South African has had a history of back problems and was receiving treatment on Wednesday.

The 2010 British Open winner finished second to Justin Thomas at last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Oosthuizen also finished second at the 2015 U.S. Open and lost the 2012 Masters in a playoff to Bubba Watson.

Reporting by Steve Keating in St. Louis, editing by Pritha Sarkar

