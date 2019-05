FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship on Sunday, his fourth major title. The following is a list of players aged under 50 with the most major championships.

15 - Tiger Woods

5 - Phil Mickelson

4 - Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka

3 - Jordan Spieth, Padraig Harrington