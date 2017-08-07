FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snedeker withdraws from PGA Championship
August 7, 2017 / 10:51 PM / in 2 months

Snedeker withdraws from PGA Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jun 18, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte, North Carolina (Reuters) - Brandt Snedeker, plagued by arthritis in his sternum joint, has withdrawn from the PGA Championship starting on Thursday at Quail Hollow, tournament officials said on Monday.

Fellow American Chris Kirk will take Snedeker’s spot in the field.

Snedeker, 36, withdrew from the British Open due to a rib injury and also bowed out of the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational last week and the RBC Canadian Open the week before.

Snedeker has four top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Ken Ferris

