Spieth 'in a good place' after contending at PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (Reuters) - Jordan Spieth failed to complete the career grand slam at the PGA Championship on Sunday but the American did show his recent struggles on the course may be a thing of the past.

May 19, 2019; Bethpage, NY, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The three-times major champion arrived at the year’s second major without a top-10 placing since last July yet found a way to finish in a share of third despite playing on a Bethpage Black course not suited to his game.

“I knew coming into the week that it was unlikely on this golf course that I was going to have a chance to win, and that’s a humbling feeling for me,” said Spieth.

“But I knew that if I played the course the right way, had the right mentality, kept putting the way I’ve been putting, that I would be in it; that I would be, you know, in and having a chance to make some noise.”

Spieth, who began the final round nine shots behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka, carded a closing one-over-par 71 that left him six shots off the lead.

Despite not completing his collection of golf’s four major championships, Spieth walked away from the course showing any doubters he still has what it takes to compete on the game’s biggest stages.

Spieth was not only more comfortable with his swing all week but looked like his old self on the greens and putted with confidence.

“I put in more hours over the last five months than I’ve ever put in my game in a five-month stretch,” said Spieth.

“Just trying to get to where I can be out here on a major championship Sunday making par saves, making birdie putts, and contending even without having my best stuff.

“That’s like 2015, 2016, 2017, that’s how I felt then.”

Spieth said he did not feel like he overachieved this week and added the result will simply give him confidence when he competes next week at Colonial, a course where he won on in 2016 and twice finished runner-up.

“I felt like I made progress from where I was last week and I felt like — and I feel like I can go to a course next week that I’ve had success at, and is a way better fit for me I think than Bethpage,” said Spieth.

“Bethpage, just when the rough is up this high, obviously I can’t pick a course that’s probably further away from it being for me. Having said that, and still feeling like I have work to do, I’m in a good place.”