FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (Reuters) - Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship after shooting a three-over-par 73 in the second round at Bethpage Black on Friday.

A month after stunning the sports world by winning the Masters, Woods crashed back to earth in his first tournament appearance since claiming his 15th major, recording a five-over 145 total at Bethpage Black.