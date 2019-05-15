(Reuters) - Five of the greatest PGA Championships since the event became stroke play in 1958:

1968: Julius Boros, at the age of 48, edged out Arnold Palmer and New Zealander Bob Charles by a single stroke to prevail in sweltering San Antonio heat at Pecan Valley Golf Club.

The win has stood the test of time, and despite the improved equipment and vitality of today’s golfers, Boros remains the oldest major champion.

Palmer came to the 18th green needing a birdie to catch Boros but miscued a 12-footer, missing out on what would be one of his best chances to win the PGA title for the career Grand Slam.

Boros made a calm par on the last for a closing one-under-par 69 that took him to the winning score of one-over 281.

1974: Lee Trevino prevailed in a duel with Jack Nicklaus at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, North Carolina to win the fifth of his six majors in the final chapter of their storied rivalry.

Trevino entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over the Golden Bear and his putting, reportedly using an old putter he found in the attic of his rental home, helped him keep it.

He won at four-under-par 276 with Nicklaus finishing runner-up to Trevino in a major for the fourth and final time.

Seven-time major champion Sam Snead gave his final roar by finishing tied for third at the age of 62.

1986: Bob Tway struck one of the most memorable shots in PGA Championship history when he holed out from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole to stun favorite Greg Norman at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio.

Australian Norman took a four-shot lead into the rain-delayed Monday finish but lost it all on the back nine.

The two players came to the last tied before Tway’s big blow and Norman’s subsequent bogey made for the two-stroke victory.

The finish was further evidence of Norman’s tough luck at the majors, although on this occasion it was also something of a self-inflicted wound.

Norman led all four Grand Slam events after three rounds that year but his sole triumph came at the British Open at Turnberry.

2000: Tiger Woods authored arguably the greatest ever season of golf in part because of his win at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, which earned him a third straight major.

Woods needed to sink a nervy six-footer on the 18th hole to force a three-hole playoff with challenger Bob May.

The then 24-year-old Woods birdied the first playoff hole, famously walking after his putt as it traveled across the green and pointing at his ball as it disappeared from view.

The spectacular battle saw both players reach 18-under but ultimately Woods prevailed to add another highlight to a dominant 2000 campaign that saw him win nine times.

2009 – The biggest upset in the history of the tournament came when little known South Korean Yang Yong-eun (Y.E.) took down Woods to stun the sporting world.

Woods had never lost a 54-hole lead at a major, going a perfect 14-for-14, before Yang chased him down with a steely two-under-par 70 in the final round.

Woods stumbled to a 75 and finished three behind at five-under. It would be nearly 10 years before he won another major — at the Masters last month.

Yang became the first Asian-born male to win a major and punctuated the victory with a laser 210-yard shot to the 18th green before celebrating by lifting his golf bag over his head.