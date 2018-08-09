Golf: Players battle for PGA Championship as hackers attack

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - The headline group of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and holder Justin Thomas launched bids for the PGA Championship at a sunny Bellerive Country Club on Thursday after a report that the major had come under attack from a group of hackers.

Woods, the top attraction despite not winning a major in over a decade, was trailed by a massive gallery as he began his quest for a record-equalling fifth PGA crown on the back nine with a bogey at the 10th as did four-time major winner McIlroy.

Thomas, riding the momentum of a confidence-boosting victory at the WGC-Bridgeston Invitational last week, opened his title defense with a par.

While fans were focused on the battles on the course, PGA of America officials were, according to a Golfweek.com report, fighting off an attack from hackers who had hijacked their computers and were seeking a ransom.

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA of America, which operates the PGA Championship, declined to comment on Wednesday’s report.

According to the Golfweek.com story, hackers had cracked the PGA of America’s computer servers, locking officials out of crucial files related to the PGA Championship and next month’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

There were no signs the tournament had been compromised as Englishman Ian Poulter bolted into the early lead with three birdies from his opening six holes for a one-shot advantage.

With 98 of the world’s top 100 ranked golfers at Bellerive spectators have a wealth of viewing options.

American Jordan Spieth will get lots of attention as he bids to complete a ‘Career Grand Slam’ with a PGA Championship win.

Another group sure to attract a crowd is the trio made up of this year’s major winners — Masters champion Patrick Reed, U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka and British Open champion Italian Francesco Molinari — who are all part of the afternoon wave.