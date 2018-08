ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka held off spirited challenges from Tiger Woods and Adam Scott to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates after putting on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Koepka, winner of the past two U.S. Opens, clinched his third major title by carding four-under-par 66 at Bellerive.

He finished at 16-under 264, while Woods (64) was second on 14-under, with Scott (67) another shot back after bogeying the last.