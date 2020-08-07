Rose hoping to bloom at PGA Championship after poor run of form

FILE PHOTO: Jul 17, 2020; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Justin Rose chips onto the 13th green during the second round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Not much has gone to plan for Justin Rose in the last 18 months but the world number 16 said Thursday’s opening round of 66 at the PGA Championship was a rare occasion when he got the most out of his game.

Briton Rose, who captured the U.S. Open in 2013 and gold at the Olympics three years later, has not lifted a trophy since winning the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego last year.

Having pushed the “reset button” after turning 40 last week, Rose made a steady start in his bid to claim only a second major by going four-under at Harding Park, a shot behind leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd.

“Nine times out of 10, we walk off slightly frustrated because we’ve left a few out there, but today was one of those days where I got all of it out,” Rose, who was in a group of nine players with the same score, told reporters.

“I was happy to be able to birdie three of my last seven, or six, and yeah, post a great round. I think it was one of those rare days where you walk off the golf course and you got the most out of your round of golf.”

Rose, who split with swing coach Sean Foley in June, said his poor run of form had tested his patience.

“Yeah, for sure. Listen, it’s not fun to not play great golf. I’ve been tweaking my swing here and there trying to make a few changes to improve,” Rose added.

“I saw success right out of the gate, obviously after the quarantine period at home... When I’ve played well, I get myself right up there but it hasn’t been consistent enough.

“I kind of built 2017, 2018 - probably the better years of my career... on consistency. So I’m looking for that level, but I’m seeing all aspects of my game show up at times... I’ve just got to put it all together one particular week.”