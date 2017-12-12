FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PGA Tour suspends Hensby for failing to provide doping sample
#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 1:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

PGA Tour suspends Hensby for failing to provide doping sample

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The PGA Tour on Monday said it has suspended Australian Mark Hensby for one year for violating the sport’s anti-doping policy.

The 46-year-old had failed to provide a drug testing sample, the PGA said in a statement, adding that it would not be making any additional comments on the suspension.

He will be eligible to return on Oct. 26, 2018, one year after the date of the violation.

The veteran has one PGA Tour win to his name, the 2004 John Deere Classic, to go with a win at the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European Tour and three Web.com Tour victories.

The Melbourne native has battled injuries since being hurt in a car accident in 2006 and has undergone three shoulder surgeries.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
