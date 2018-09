(Reuters) - List of players with most career win on the PGA Tour following Tiger Woods’ victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday:

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to win the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

82 - Sam Snead

80 - Tiger Woods

73 - Jack Nicklaus

64 - Ben Hogan

62 - Arnold Palmer