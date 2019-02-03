Fowler hangs on to win Phoenix Open

Feb 3, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot at the 8th during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rickie Fowler regrouped after surrendering a five-shot lead on the back nine to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open by two strokes on Sunday.

Fowler triple-bogeyed the par-four 11th hole and found himself a shot behind Branden Grace with five holes left at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

But with another sickening defeat staring him in the face in a long list of final-round fadeouts, the American regained his poise and made two birdies down the stretch on a wet afternoon.

He carded 74 to finish at 17-under-par 267 as South African Grace shot 69 for second place on 15-under after bogeying the 17th where his drive found water.