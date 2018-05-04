Top 50 in world rankings commit to Players Championship

(Reuters) - The top 50 players in the world have committed to next week’s Players Championship in Florida, the PGA Tour announced on Friday.

The Tour said it would mark the first time since the 2016 U.S. Open that the top 50 in the world (based on current rankings) were competing in the same event.

The Players Championship is widely regarded as the most prestigious event outside the men’s four major championships.

South Korean Kim Si-woo is the defending champion in a field of 144 players, which includes two-time winner Tiger Woods, currently ranked 93rd in the world.

The event will be moving to March next year to accommodate the PGA Championship’s switch from August to May.