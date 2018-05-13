Golf: Simpson leads by five halfway through final round at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - American Webb Simpson had his lead cut to five strokes, but remained in control halfway through the final round at the Players Championship on Sunday.

May 13, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Webb Simpson lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson started the day with a record seven-stroke advantage, and remained at 19-under after one birdie and one bogey on the front nine on another perfect day for low scoring at TPC Sawgrass.

New Zealander Danny Lee picked up two early birdies to creep to 14-under, but squandered a golden chance to put some pressure on the leader when he missed a six-foot birdie at the par-five ninth hole.

Tiger Woods, after a 65 on Saturday, continued his strong form to vault into a tie for third with Jason Day and Jason Dufner at 13-under.

Woods picked up five strokes in 11 holes as his comeback from last year’s successful spinal fusion gathered a full head of steam.

Day, the 2016 champion, holed a 55-foot bunker shot at the ninth hole.