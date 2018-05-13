Koepka makes albatross, ties course record 63 at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Brooks Koepka made the second albatross at the par-five 16th in the history of the Players Championship when he holed a “little” six-iron during the final round on Sunday.

May 10, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Brooks Koepka on the 15th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The feat helped the reigning U.S. Open champion match the course record of nine-under-par 63 at TPC Sawgrass.

Koepka found himself 206 yards from the 16th hole after a 300-yard drive.

With the hole located only six yards from a water hazard to the right, Koepka aimed slightly left and hit a big, high shot that landed softly, took one bounce and disappeared into the cup.

“It was just a three-quarter six-iron,” Koepka said, meaning he swung softly.

“We thought it was perfect. I was aiming 15 feet left and just kind of started it a little bit left and it faded with the wind right on line.”

May 10, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Brooks Koepka plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The only previous albatross at the hole was by Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello last year.

Koepka finished at 11-under 277, which gave him the clubhouse lead with the frontrunners early in their round.

He was delighted with his performance in his third event back after missing more than three months with a left wrist injury.

“I’ve been knocking on the door,” said the American.

“It’s just sometimes when you’re off for four months you come back, you need to play a little bit, get some rhythm and it’s nice to finally shoot a low one.

“There’s nobody more excited to be here than me. To get back out it felt like it took forever. The days were very long.”