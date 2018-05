PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Justin Thomas became golf’s new world number one on Sunday, ending fellow American Dustin Johnson’s 15-month reign.

May 12, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Justin Thomas plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

“It means a lot, but it’s something I want to have for a long time, not something I just want to have once,” Thomas said at the Players Championship where he tied for 11th.

Thomas won his first major at the PGA Championship last August.

The 25-year-old has won eight times on the PGA Tour.