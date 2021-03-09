Golf: Willett tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Players

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 13, 2020 England's Danny Willett hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week’s Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

The Englishman, whose sole PGA Tour triumph came at the 2016 Masters, most recently competed at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando where he finished in a share of 31st.

Willett, who was scheduled to play the opening two rounds at TPC Sawgrass with former PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner and Patton Kizzire, will be replaced in the field by first alternate Kramer Hickok.