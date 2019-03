(Reuters) - European winners of the Players Championship after Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy triumphed at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida on Sunday:

1987 - Sandy Lyle (Scotland)

2008 - Sergio Garcia (Spain)

2009 - Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

2014 - Martin Kaymer (Germany)

2019 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)