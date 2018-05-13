FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 13, 2018 / 12:36 AM / in an hour

Simpson leads Players Championship by seven strokes

Andrew Both

1 Min Read

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - American Webb Simpson all but extinguished the hopes of his rivals when he opened a record seven-stroke lead after the third round at the Players Championship on Saturday.After teeing off with a five-shot edge, Simpson increased his advantage with a poised four-under-par 68 highlighted by a 100-foot eagle from a bunker at the par-five 11th at TPC Sawgrass.The 2012 U.S. Open champion posted a 19-under total of 197 to match the tournament 54-hole record by Greg Norman.Simpson also moved within sight of the biggest victory margin in tournament history: seven strokes by Steve Elkington in 1997.New Zealander Danny Lee shot 70 to move into second place on 12-under, with American world number one Dustin Johnson (69) another two strokes behind in third place.Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth shot 65, best of the day, to jump into a tie for ninth, a distant 11 strokes behind Simpson.

May 12, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Webb Simpson putts for par on the 18th green during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Editing by Gene Cherry; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.