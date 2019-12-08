Factbox: Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Factbox for the 13th Presidents Cup between the United States and the International team comprised of players from the rest of the world excluding Europe:
VENUE: Royal Melbourne (composite course), Australia
DATE: Dec. 12-15
United States:
Captain - Tiger Woods
Players - Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland
Internationals:
Captain - Ernie Els (South Africa)
Players - Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Adam Hadwin (Canada), An Byeong-hun (South Korea), Im Sung-jae (South Korea), Marc Leishman (Australia), Li Haotong (China), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), C.T. Pan (Taiwan), Adam Scott (Australia), Cameron Smith (Australia)
FORMAT (times in GMT):
Thursday - Five matches of fourball (best ball), in which each player on two-man teams hits his own ball. (From 2230)
Friday - Five matches of foursomes (alternate shot), in which two-player teams share one ball and take turns with shots (0000)
Saturday - Four matches of fourball (2000) and four matches of foursomes (0100)
Sunday - 12 singles matches (2300)
Played: 12
United States wins: 10
Internationals wins: 1
Tie: 1
2017 U.S. won 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey
2015 U.S. won 15.5-14.5 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea
2013 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Muirfield Village, Ohio
2011 U.S. won 19-15 at Royal Melbourne, Australia
2009 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Harding Park, California2007 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Royal Montreal, Canada
2005 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
2003 Tied 17-17 at the Links at Fancourt Country Club, South Africa
2000 U.S. won 21.5-10.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia
1998 Internationals won 20.5-11.5 at Royal Melbourne, Australia1996 U.S. won 16.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
1994 U.S. won 20-12 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
