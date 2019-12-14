Presidents Cup singles matches on Sunday

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Following are the singles matches at the Presidents Cup on Sunday:
Internationals v United States (in match order)
Abraham Ancer v Tiger Woods
Hideki Matsuyama v Tony Finau
C.T. Pan v Patrick Reed
Li Haotong v Dustin Johnson
Adam Hadwin v Bryson DeChambeau
Im Sung-jae v Gary Woodland
Joaquinn Niemann v Patrick Cantlay
Adam Scott v Xander Schauffele
An Byeong-hun v Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith v Justin Thomas
Louis Oosthuizen v Matt Kuchar
Marc Leishman v Rickie Fowler
Compiled by Ian Ransom, Editing by Peter Rutherford