Presidents Cup singles matches on Sunday

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Following are the singles matches at the Presidents Cup on Sunday:

Internationals v United States (in match order)

Abraham Ancer v Tiger Woods

Hideki Matsuyama v Tony Finau

C.T. Pan v Patrick Reed

Li Haotong v Dustin Johnson

Adam Hadwin v Bryson DeChambeau

Im Sung-jae v Gary Woodland

Joaquinn Niemann v Patrick Cantlay

Adam Scott v Xander Schauffele

An Byeong-hun v Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith v Justin Thomas

Louis Oosthuizen v Matt Kuchar

Marc Leishman v Rickie Fowler