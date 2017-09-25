Factbox: Presidents Cup format and rosters

The Presidents Cup is a biennial team competition between the United States and an International side consisting of players from outside the United States and Europe. Each team has 12 players and a total of 30 matches will be contested.

The format and teams for the 12th staging of the event, to be played at Liberty National, New Jersey from Thursday through Sunday:

Thursday: Five foursomes (alternate shot) matches

Friday: Five fourball (better ball) matches

Saturday: Four foursomes and four fourball matches

Sunday: Twelve singles matches

United States team:

Captain: Steve Stricker

Assistant captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods

Players (with world rankings as of Monday):

Dustin Johnson (1)

Jordan Spieth (2)

Justin Thomas (4)

Rickie Fowler (7)

Brooks Koepka (11)

Matt Kuchar (13)

Patrick Reed (20)

Charley Hoffman (23)

Daniel Berger (24)

Kevin Chappell (25)

Kevin Kisner (26)

Phil Mickelson (30)

International team (world rankings):

Captain: Nick Price

Assistant captains: Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir

Players:

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (3)

Jason Day, Australia (6)

Marc Leishman, Australia (15)

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa (21)

Adam Scott, Australia (22)

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa (27)

Kim Si-woo, South Korea (36)

Branden Grace, South Africa (37)

Jhonattan Vegas,Venezuela (38)

Adam Hadwin, Canada (46)

Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (59)

Anirban Lahiri, India (68)