FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Records of players at Presidents Cup golf at Liberty National
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 1, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 18 days ago

Records of players at Presidents Cup golf at Liberty National

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1, 2017; Jersey City, NJ, USA; The U.S. team raise the Presidents Cup trophy in celebration after the final round singles matches of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (Reuters) - Records of the 24 players at the 12th Presidents Cup which ended with a 19-11 victory by the United States over the International team at Liberty National on Sunday (tabulate under wins, losses, halves):

UNITED STATES

Daniel Berger 2-1-0

Kevin Chappell 1-1-1

Rickie Fowler 3-0-1

Charley Hoffman 1-2-0

Dustin Johnson 4-0-1

Kevin Kisner 2-0-2

Brooks Koepka 2-2-0

Matt Kuchar 2-1-0

Phil Mickelson 3-0-1

Patrick Reed 3-1-1

Jordan Spieth 3-1-1

Justin Thomas 3-1-1

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Jason Day 1-3-1

Branden Grace 1-2-2

Emiliano Grillo 0-3-0

Adam Hadwin 0-2-1

Anirban Lahiri 1-1-1

Marc Leishman 0-3-2

Hideki Matsuyama 1-2-1

Louis Oosthuizen 2-2-1

Charl Schwartzel 1-2-0

Adam Scott 1-3-0

Kim Si-woo 1-2-0

Jhonattan Vegas 1-4-0

Compiled by Andrew Both

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.