Factbox: United States team at the Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Factbox on the United States team for the 13th biennial Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15:

Captain: Tiger Woods

Assistant captains: Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

Tournament record:

Wins: 10 (2017, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2000, 1996, 1994)

Loss: 1 (1998)

Draw: 1 (2003)

Last result: Won 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey, in 2017.

Players: (including Presidents Cup record – wins, losses, halves)

Tiger Woods (24-15-1)

Patrick Cantlay (debut)

Bryson DeChambeau (debut)

Tony Finau (debut)

Rickie Fowler (4-3-1)

Dustin Johnson (8-4-2)

Matt Kuchar (6-8-2)

Patrick Reed (4-3-2)

Xander Schauffele (debut)

Webb Simpson (5-3-2)

Justin Thomas (3-1-1)

Gary Woodland (debut)

TIGER WOODS

Teeing off in his ninth Presidents Cup campaign and third at Royal Melbourne, Woods named himself one of his four captain’s picks and will become only the second playing skipper after compatriot Hale Irwin.

Also the youngest captain at 43, the 15-times Grand Slam champion was on the losing side at Royal Melbourne in 1998, the Internationals’ only win, but rolled in the winning putt when the tournament returned to the course in 2011.

Woods’ poor Ryder Cup record has been one of the only blemishes on a glittering golfing resume but his Presidents Cup stats are unimpeachable.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

The long-hitting Johnson may be a bit rusty after undergoing knee surgery in September but the former world number one’s exceptional record in Presidents Cups and match play generally makes him well worth the risk.

He was the standout player in the dominant win at Liberty National two years ago, claiming 4.5 points for the Americans.

RICKIE FOWLER

Newly wedded Fowler was overlooked for a captain’s pick, having not played since the Tour Championship while on a break to get married in October.

But he was summoned for duty by Woods when world number one Brooks Koepka was a late withdrawal with a knee injury.

The 30-year-old Californian brings a solid Presidents Cup record and believes the relatively short holes at Royal Melbourne will suit his game.

PATRICK REED

Reed comes into the tournament after causing a minor media storm at Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas where he was penalized two strokes for improving his lie in a bunker with two practice swings.

Nicknamed ‘Captain America’ for his patriotism, Woods gave him a vote of confidence by making him one of the captain’s picks but Reed can be a polarizing presence on the course and in the locker room.

He had a poor Ryder Cup teamed up with Woods last year during the defeat by Europe, and caused an uproar after publicly criticizing the team’s performance and captain Jim Furyk’s selections.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Former top-ranked amateur Cantlay won his second PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament in June, reward for perseverance after a few difficult years.

Having turned professional in 2013, Cantlay was plagued by a back problem that limited him to nine tournaments in three years. He was later rocked by the 2016 death of his best friend and caddie who was hit by a car when the pair were on a night out in Newport Beach.