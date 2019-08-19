At least four rookies on International Presidents Cup team

(Reuters) - The International team for December’s Presidents Cup will have at least four first-time players, after Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, China’s Li Haotong, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan and Australian Cameron Smith all qualified for the team on Sunday.

Ancer, Li and Pan will become the first players from their respective countries to compete in the biennial event against the United States, which has dominated the competition since its inception in 1994.

Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay will be rookies in the Tiger Woods-captained American team.

This year’s event will be held at Royal Melbourne in Australia, where the Internationals recorded their lone victory in 1998.

The eight automatic qualifiers for both teams were finalised on Sunday after the BMW Championship in suburban Chicago.

Australian Jason Day was the most prominent player to miss the International automatic spots, while Tony Finau, who needed to finish no worse than solo third at the BMW to make the American team, finished fourth.

Day and Finau can still make their respective teams, however, because captains Ernie Els and Woods will each make four wild card picks in November.

Woods has not ruled out choosing himself.

INTERNATIONAL AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

Marc Leishman (Australia)

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Adam Scott (Australia)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

Li Haotong (China)

Cameron Smith (Australia)

C.T. Pan (Taiwan)

AMERICAN AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS:

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Matt Kuchar

Webb Simpson

Bryson DeChambeau

Patrick Cantlay