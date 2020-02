(Reuters) - List of Canadian winners on PGA Tour following Nick Taylor’s win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday:

8 - Mike Weir, George Knudson

4 – Stephen Ames

3 – Stan Leonard

2 – Nick Taylor, Dave Barr

1 – Corey Conners, Ian Leggatt, Richard Zokol, Dan Halldorson, Al Balding, Jules Huot, Al Johnston, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin