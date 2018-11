FILE PHOTO: Jan 11, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Charles Howell III tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports - 10537540

(Reuters) - Americans Charles Howell III and Patrick Rodgers are headed for a playoff at Sunday’s RSM Classic in Georgia after tying at 19-under 263 for 18 holes.

Howell, seeking his first PGA Tour win in 11 years, shot 67 for the round.

Rodgers, who has never won on the PGA Tour, closed in eight-under 62.