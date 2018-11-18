Howell defeats Rodgers in playoff for first win in 11 years

FILE PHOTO: Jan 11, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Charles Howell III tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports - 10537540

(Reuters) - Charles Howell III birdied the second playoff hole to defeat fellow American Patrick Rodgers and win the RSM Classic in Georgia on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.

Both players had finished 18 holes at 19-under 263 and recorded pars on the first playoff hole, the 18th.

But his third time at the 18th was magic for Howell, who shot three-under 67 for the round after a disastrous start in which he went bogey, double-bogey on his first two holes. He rallied with six birdies.

Rodgers, who has never won on the PGA Tour, lit up the Seaside Course at Sea Island with eight birdies in a bogey-free round for a sparkling eight-under 62.

Webb Simpson missed the playoff by one stroke as he finished third at 18-under 264 after a closing 65.