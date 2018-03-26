FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup golf twice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Ryder Cup will return to the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota in 2028 making it the first American venue to host the biennial team event that pits Europe against the U.S. a second time, the PGA said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO -- Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to the gallery on the 15th green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The par 72 layout designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1962 and enhanced by his son, Rees Jones, in 2002 and 2005, Hazeltine National Golf Club was the site of the United States’ 17-11 victory in 2016.

Four English courses have hosted multiple Ryder Cups: The Belfry (1985, 1989, 1993, 2002); Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club (1961, 1977); Royal Birkdale Golf Club (1965, 1969) and Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (1933, 1937).

Hazeltine has also twice hosted the U.S. Open (1970, 1991), PGA Championship (2002, 2009) and U.S. Women’s Open (1966, 1977).

This year’s Ryder Cup will be stage in France at Le Golf National outside Paris from Sept. 28-30.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge

