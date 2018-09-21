Factbox: Hole-by-hole guide to Le Golf National ahead of Ryder Cup

(Reuters) - A look at the 18 holes in play at Le Golf National’s Albatros course ahead of the 42nd edition of the biennial team event from Sept. 28-30.

Hole one: Par four - 419 yards

The water threat comes into play about 80 yards from the green. The ideal tee shot is on the left of the fairway, leaving yourself around 160 yards to the green.

Hole two: Par three - 210 yards

One of the most difficult tee shots on the course played over water to a wide, shallow green.

Hole three: Par five - 558 yards

A relatively straightforward driving hole that allows you to make the green in two shots. A bunker right in front of the green makes it a real risk-reward hole.

Hole four: Par four - 486 yards

A rare opportunity for the big drivers to shine, followed by a mid to short iron depending on the wind. The green is very generous with a slope from back to front.

Hole five: Par four - 405 yards

An accurate tee shot leaves a short iron onto the green. It is a dogleg to the right with no hazards, handing a great opportunity to make an early birdie.

Hole six: Par four - 380 yards

With favorable wind on the day, this could be a drivable hole. An aggressive second shot may find the back of the green, leaving a really tricky putt back down the hole.

Hole seven: Par four - 457 yards

A tricky tee shot on a tight fairway, which will be hugging the hospitality suites. The second shot is downhill and into a well-guarded green.

Hole eight: Par three - 208 yards

A difficult tee shot from an elevated tee and a slope on every side of the green makes chipping a daunting task. Putting is also not simple as there are a lot of subtle slopes.

Hole nine: Par five - 579 yards

The wind dictates how difficult it will be to take the turn. The fairway slopes into the water on the left, while there is rough on the right. The green is double-tiered with the lower tier at the back.

Hole 10: Par four - 375 yards

One of the most challenging second shots on the course into an elevated green. The green is quick and slopes from back to front.

Hole 11: Par three - 178 yards

The water was reintroduced during renovation work two years ago, meaning you will carry the lake all the way to the green. Two new bunkers were also added at the back of the green, which has a double slope from left to right.

Hole 12: Par four - 433 yards

Another elevated tee which plays down to a narrow fairway guarded by sand on either side. The green does not feature a single bunker and is clover-shaped, making pin position vital.

Hole 13: Par four - 415 yards

The water to the right of the fairway was brought back to create a difficult second shot. The green is relatively easy to read but water at the front makes for a tricky putt for a forward pin position.

Hole 14: Par five - 544 yards

Even the big hitters struggle to reach this in two, especially if the wind is blowing against them off the tee. A huge bunker carved on the left adds to the complexity of the two-tiered green but it still offers a realistic chance of making birdie.

Hole 15: Par four - 408 yards

This marks the beginning of a daunting final stretch, where precision matters. The approach shot to a narrow green is guarded by water and we can expect several cautious efforts over any front pin. The course designers called it ‘Le Juge’, which translates as “The Judge”.

Hole 16: Par three - 177 yards

The shortest hole on the course still provides plenty of problems. Since the renovation two years ago, the hole now has plenty of pin position options. The right-hand one offers a risk-reward, while an overhit left-hander could land in the bunker.

Hole 17: Par four - 480 yards

With difficult angles from the rough, it is imperative to find the short grass on this hole. The green, like the one at the 12th, runs from back to front with accentuated slopes.

Hole 18: Par four - 471 yards

With bunkers on the right and water on the left, it is crucial to find the middle of the fairway off the tee. The green is large and multi-contoured with birdie chances tough to find.