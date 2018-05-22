Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains

(Reuters) - European captain Thomas Bjorn has named Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Luke Donald as vice-captains for this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris.

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn attends a golf event at France's Golf National where the Ryder Cup 2018 tournament will be held at Saint-Quentin-en Yvelines, France, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The experienced quartet join Swede Robert Karlsson, who has played two Ryder Cups, in Bjorn’s backroom staff for the biennial contest as Europe bid to reclaim the trophy after losing 17-11 to the American team in Hazeltine, U.S. in 2016.

Westwood has featured in last 10 contests since making his debut in 1997, while Harrington was vice-captain to Paul McGinley in 2014 and Darren Clarke in 2016.

McDowell, who clinched the winning point for Team Europe at Celtic Manor in 2010, has played in four Ryder Cup teams, while Donald has finished on the winning side in all four of his playing appearances.

“All five are widely respected throughout the game, are all current players who are well known to the players who will be in our team come September,” Bjorn said in a statement.

“They also all possess a knowledge and understanding of what to expect from the golf course at Le Golf National too.

“You only need to look at the record books to see that their Ryder Cup pedigree speaks for itself. Each of them has played both home and away so they are well versed in the contest and know how to handle the special and unique atmosphere.”

The Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National from Sept. 28-30. Team U.S., looking to retain the trophy, have not won on European soil since 1993.