September 27, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golf: Pairings for Friday's Ryder Cup fourballs

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Pairings for Friday morning’s fourballs matches in the 42nd Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National in Paris.

Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 26, 2018 Team USA's Brooks Koepka during practice REUTERS/Carl Recine

Match 1: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (U.S.) v Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (Europe)

Match 2: Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (U.S.) v Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe)

Match 3: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (U.S.) v Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Match 4: Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (U.S.) v Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

