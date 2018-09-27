Golf: Pairings for Friday's Ryder Cup fourballs

PARIS (Reuters) - Pairings for Friday morning’s fourballs matches in the 42nd Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National in Paris.

Match 1: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (U.S.) v Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (Europe)

Match 2: Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (U.S.) v Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe)

Match 3: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (U.S.) v Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Match 4: Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (U.S.) v Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)