Golf: Ryder Cup spectator loses sight after being hit by Koepka drive - AFP

PARIS (Reuters) - A spectator hit by a tee shot played by U.S. golfer Brooks Koepka during the Ryder Cup has lost sight in her right eye, AFP reported.

Sep 30, 2018; Paris, FRA; United States golfer Brook Koepka plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the Ryder Cup Sunday singles matches at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The woman was stuck when the American’s drive veered wide of the fairway on the sixth hole on Friday, the opening day of the event which Europe went on to win. AFP named her as Corine Remande.

“Doctor’s told me I had lost the use of that eye,” She told the French news agency, adding she hadn’t felt any pain at the time she was hit.

A Reuters reporter had witnessed Remande being tended to by medics, with a heavily bandaged eye. Koepka had stopped to see how she was.

A spokesman for the European Tour, a co-organizer of the Ryder Cup event outside Paris, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

