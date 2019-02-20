Golf: Stricker named U.S. captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

FILE PHOTO: Jan 11, 2019; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Steve Stricker walks off the green after finishing on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former world number two Steve Stricker will captain the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.

Stricker, 51, was clear favorite to succeed Jim Furyk as captain for the biennial event against Europe, which will next be played at Whistling Straits in his home state of Wisconsin.

A 12-times winner on the PGA Tour, Stricker captained the victorious U.S. team at the 2017 Presidents Cup and served as one of Furyk’s vice captains at last year’s Ryder Cup in Paris where the U.S. team suffered a crushing defeat.

As a player, Stricker logged three Ryder Cup appearances. He was on the winning team in 2008 before defeats in 2010 and 2012. His Ryder Cup record is three wins, seven losses and one half.

The European Ryder Cup team named Padraig Harrington as their captain in January.