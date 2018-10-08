Tway clinches first PGA Tour victory in playoff in Napa

(Reuters) - Kevin Tway won the Safeway Open in a three-way playoff on Sunday after Brandt Snedeker had squandered a five-shot lead during the final round in Napa, northern California.

With Snedeker eliminated at the first extra hole at the Silverado Resort, Tway sank a 10-foot birdie at the third extra hole to beat Ryan Moore.

It was the first PGA Tour victory for Tway, the son of 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob.

Snedeker had looked set to claim the opening event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season until he made three successive bogeys from the 10th hole.

He shot two-over-par 74, while Moore shot 67 and Tway 71.

The trio finished regulation at 14-under 274.