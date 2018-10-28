Golf: Champ wins maiden PGA Tour title in Mississippi

(Reuters) - Cameron Champ collected his first PGA Tour title with a four-stroke triumph at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Sunday.

The American squandered a four-shot lead in the final round before steadying himself with four straight birdies from the 13th hole to fend off Corey Conners at Country Club of Jackson.

Cameron closed out in style with another birdie at the last for a four-under-par 68.

He finished at 21-under 267, while Canadian Conners also carded 68 for second place on 17-under.