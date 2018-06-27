FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 12:30 AM / in 2 hours

Golf: Daly walks after USGA stalls on cart usage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Daly has told USA Today that he will never play in another U.S. Senior Open, one day after the American was not immediately granted permission to use a cart at this week’s championship in Colorado.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 19, 2017 USA’s John Daly during a practice round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The two-times major champion applied for an exemption to use the vehicle due to a persistent knee injury that, he says, makes walking difficult.

The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said it had asked Daly for more supporting evidence to justify needing a cart, but that the golfer had withdrawn from the event.

“Just not worth it to me,” the 52-year-old American told the newspaper on Tuesday, saying he was “done” with playing any event run by the USGA.

The U.S. Senior Open starts on Thursday in the rarefied air of Broadmoor Golf Club at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs. Kenny Perry is the defending champion.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
