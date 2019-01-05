Golf: Johnson penalized two shots for hitting wrong ball in Hawaii

Jan 4, 2019; Maui, HI, USA; PGA golfer Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Defending champion Dustin Johnson said he did not blame a marshal for his role in incurring a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday.

Johnson pulled his tee shot into a penalty area, the new terminology used for a hazard under changes to golf’s rules implemented at the start of the year, at the par-four fourth during the second round at the Kapalua Plantation course on Maui.

The world number three was directed by a marshal toward a ball in the long tropical grass and a quick glance confirmed it had a logo of the brand he plays.

He then hacked the ball back into play, only to stumble upon his ball a few yards further on, in short rough.

“Obviously it was my fault,” Johnson told reporters.

“There was a ball right there, and it was a TaylorMade.

“I could see the logo on the side so obviously I just assumed it was mine.”

He double-bogeyed the hole, shot 74 and slipped seven strokes behind halfway leader Gary Woodland.