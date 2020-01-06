Sports News
January 6, 2020 / 3:36 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Golf: Thomas, Schauffele, Reed in playoff at Tournament of Champions

1 Min Read

January 5, 2020; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Justin Thomas hits his chip shot onto the 12th green during the final round in the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed headed to a playoff after finishing tied at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.

Thomas had one hand on the trophy with a one-shot lead at the par-five 18th but hooked his three-wood second shot into a penalty area and could not find his ball in the waist-high tropical grass.

He ran up a bogey for a four-under-par 69, while Schauffele reached the green in two shots, only to three-putt for par and a round of 70 when a birdie would have won it at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui.

Reed was already in the clubhouse after a round of 66 when he suddenly found himself heading to the playoff with his two fellow Americans at 14-under-par 278.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below