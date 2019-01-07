Schauffele shoots closing 62 to win Tournament of Champions

Jan 5, 2019; Maui, HI, USA; PGA golfer Xander Schauffele tees off on the first hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Xander Schauffele equalled the course record with an 11-under-par 62 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions by a stroke ahead of Gary Woodland in Hawaii on Sunday.

Schauffele started the final round five strokes behind overnight leader Woodland and fell further back with a bogey at the first at the Kapalua Plantation course on Maui.

But two eagles — the second from 105 yards at the par-four 12th — and eight birdies catapulted the American to his fourth victory on the PGA Tour.

He finished at 23-under 269, while Woodland shot 68 for second place.

Rory McIlroy, who started the day in second, faded with a 72 to finish eight shots back tied for fourth.