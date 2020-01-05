Schauffele stays one shot ahead after three rounds at Kapalua

January 4, 2020; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round in the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Defending champion Xander Schauffele set himself up for a successful repeat when he earned a one-stroke lead in the third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday.

Schauffele started the day leading by one and ended it the same way after a most respectable two-under-par 71 in strong winds at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui.

He goes into Sunday’s final round at 11-under 208, with fellow American Justin Thomas nipping at his heels after a 69.

Schauffele is three shots clear of third-placed Gary Woodland (69).

Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann, who teed off one stroke behind Schauffele, both backtracked with matching 74s to fall four back.