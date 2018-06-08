Jimenez in the hunt for 22nd European Tour victory

(Reuters) - Evergreen Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez remained in contention for a 22nd European Tour victory after the second round of the Shot Clock Masters in Austria on Friday.

A two-under-par 70 left 54-year-old Jimenez two strokes behind leader Mikko Korhonen of Finland at Diamond Country Club near Vienna.

Korhonen shot 67 for a nine-under 135 halfway total, and a one-shot advantage over Englishman Steve Webster and South African Justin Walters.

The European Tour tournament is the first held on a major tour in which players are being timed on every shot in an effort to speed up play.

Competitors are allowed 40 seconds — or 50 seconds for the first player in a group to hit — with a one-stroke penalty for a bad time.

Through two rounds, nobody had been penalised and the experiment appeared to be a resounding success.