November 4, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

DeChambeau ties Uihlein for Las Vegas lead as Glover shoots 61

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 29, 2018 - Team USA's Bryson Dechambeau during the Foursomes REUTERS/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - Bryson DeChambeau charged to a share of the third round lead with Peter Uihlein on a day when Lucas Glover shot 61 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday.

World number six DeChambeau, the highest-ranked player in the field, birdied four of his final six holes, including the last, to shoot six-under-par 65 and join fellow American Uihlein (68) atop the TPC Summerlin leaderboard at 16-under 197.

They were a stroke in front of Glover, who eagled his final hole to go 10-under after starting the day with a bogey.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (63) and Robert Streb (68) were tied for fourth at 14-under 199 with Cameron Champ (66) in sixth on 200.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

