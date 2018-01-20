Golf: Thai duo lead by two strokes in weather-hit Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thai Chapchai Nirat was joined by compatriot Danthai Boonma at the top of the Singapore Open leaderboard as the duo took a two-stroke lead after the third day of the weather-disrupted event on Saturday.

Only six players completed the third round before play was called off due to bad weather for the third consecutive day.

Danthai was five-under-par through 15 holes in his third round and had reached nine-under overall when play was suspended.

“I played very well today, especially my putting,” he told reporters after firing six birdies against a lone bogey.

“I‘m just going to rest tonight to prepare for the long day. I must be focused and stick to my plan. I’ll just think about my swing, smile and have fun.”

The 34-year-old Chapchai, who lost his Asian Tour card last season and only made the field because of his career money earnings, started the third round at a total of seven-under 135.

He was two-under-par through nine holes when play was stopped.

“I‘m still adopting the same approach coming into round three. That is to use the tournament to experiment and adapt to my swing,” Chapchai said.

“I won’t be overthinking about the tournament, (I‘m) just going to enjoy the experience here.”

Seven players were tied for third place at seven-under-par including Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond and South Africa’s Shaun Norris.